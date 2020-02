Hyderabad U-23 eves lose to Delhi in Cricket tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:42 pm 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Delhi skipper Simran Dil Bahadur produced a fine all-round show (49 not out & 3/10) as Hyderabad suffered a seven-wicket loss against Delhi in the BCCI Women’s U-23 One Day Tournament at Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, Mulapadu on Monday.

Hyderabad, batting first, were restricted to a meagre 124/8 in 50 overs. Wicket-keeper Anuradha Nayak (39), Pranavi Chandra (30) and an in-form G Trisha (26) were the main scorers. Delhi, in reply, chased down the target in 35 overs with opener Shweta Sehrawat also scoring 45.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 124/8 in 50 overs (Anuradha Nayak 39, Simran Dil Bahadur 3/18, Ria Sharma 2/11) lose to Delhi 126/3 in 35 overs (Simran Dil Bahadur 49 not out, Shweta Sehrawat 45).

