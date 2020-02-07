Hyderabad: UK scribes visit Golconda Fort

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: A team of UK journalists and editors who are on a visit to the city went around T-Hub apart from historic monuments including Golconda Fort here on Thursday.

The team members who as part of India tour arrived in Hyderabad, went around the start-ups and other IT facilities at T-Hub and were briefed about the concept behind T-Hub by the officials. They keenly observed the facility and made enquiries about it.

Later, the team visited Golconda Fort where the visitors were briefed about the historic aspects and construction practises there by the officials concerned. The visitors were accompanied by officials from External Affairs Ministry and others.

Having arrived in the city on Wednesday, they had visited Ramoji Film City and on Friday would be going around Indian School of Business (ISB), TCS and Aerospace Park.

