Hyderabad: Umpteen choices, better facilities for Numaish shoppers

Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: With curtains going up on this year’s edition of Numaish on Wednesday, it’s time for shoppers to have a look at umpteen choices and pick the best from the lot.

The Numaish spread over 46 days allows the visitors to go through a host of stalls featuring dry fruits, handicrafts, electronic goods, garments, toy train, giant wheel, eateries and others.

The entry fee for visitor is fixed at Rs 30 while free parking facility is provided in and around Exhibition Grounds. A well-equipped medical centre manned by trained staff along with ambulance is made available at the exhibition.

As part of fire and safety measures, the exhibition society has laid two underground sumps and 2 km of underground pipelines. Apart from fire hydrants, fire-extinguishers are set up at every stall and all the stalls have been insured this time.

Prabha Shankar, Secretary of Exhibition Society, said that a total of 50 CCTV cameras were installed for round-the-clock monitoring of the sprawling campus. “All entry and exit points are manned with security personnel with dog squads along with scanning and frisking,” he said.

According to Exhibition Society, an open air theatre was set up for cultural programmes and more lawn/ open space provided by reducing stalls for the convenience of visitors. Auto-glow signage in English, Telugu and Urdu indicating entry and exit points were provided for speedy evacuation in cases of emergency.

Meanwhile, the Exhibition Society has prohibited items such as petroleum products, explosive items, gas cylinders, weapons, cigarettes and contraband material while 500 trained personal will keep a watch on internal security.

As the Exhibition Grounds is well connected by Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) from Gandhi Bhavan and Nampally Metro stations, citizens can travel by metro trains from various parts of the city. The HMR authorities have agreed to run extra services and increase frequency up to 11.30 pm.

