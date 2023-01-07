Hyderabad: Under-construction building caves in Kukatpally, One killed

A construction worker was killed and a few more injured when the slab of a building under construction caved in at Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

A construction worker was killed and a few more injured when the slab of a building under construction caved in at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A construction worker was killed and a few more injured when the slab of a building under construction caved in at Kukatpally on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, a group of workers were at the site when the slab on the fourth floor caved in all of a sudden. The victims got trapped under the debris. After much effort the police and the other labourers managed to pull them out and shift to hospital.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two persons killed in separate road accidents

While a worker died, the condition of another worker was critical, a few others escaped with minor injuries.

Senior officials of the police and the GHMC rushed to the spot.