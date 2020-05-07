Hyderabad: Undeterred by scorching sun, tipplers throng liquor shops

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The smiles were back on the faces of thousands of people, who queued up before liquor shops across the State since the morning, after purchasing the first bottle after 42 dry days. Tipplers from Hyderabad showed how they could be considered role models when it came to discipline, in most places, with no reports of lathi charges or violence coming in from anywhere in the city.

Barring liquor shops in containment zones, all other liquor shops in the State opened by 10 am. Braving the scorching heat, customers comprising youth, elderly and women stood in long queues to buy their bottles of joy. Both shopkeepers and customers followed physical distancing norms at most shops, though there were a few minor issues in some places, where police quickly intervened and ensured that there was no trouble.

“The response from customers on the first day is overwhelming,” Telangana State Wine Dealers Association president D Venkateswara Rao said. To meet the demand, shopkeepers are placing indents with the 17 depots of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL) that supply liquor to shops. Earlier, holding carry bags, customers waited patiently till 10 am for sales to begin at the shops. As sales began, most customers wanted to hurry towards the counter. But the police and shop employees ensured that the customers maintained physical distance and stand in the space earmarked for them.

The queues were long at all shops in the State. Most customers wanted to buy more stock but the shopkeepers refused to sell beyond a particular limit saying they had to meet the requirements of all those standing in queue since morning. While some shop owners started giving tokens with a time slot to customers, others managed the long queues with the help of the local police.

Long queues were witnessed at Abids, Shivam Road near Amberpet, East and West Marredpally, Paradise Circle, Monda Market, Warasiguda, Koti, Yousufguda, Rajendranagar, Uppal and Motinagar among other areas.

Whiskey, not beer, favourite choice on first day

Whiskey, that too only full bottles. The preference of tipplers in Telangana on the first day when liquor shops opened after over 45 days was this, according to shopkeepers. The usual preference for beer, given that the summer was peaking, was missing on the first day in the State, considered one of the largest markets for beer in the country.

“We anticipated that beer sales would be more compared to that of liquor. But most customers were interested in only liquor, that too full bottles,” said one wine shop owner. He said beer sales would go up during every summer especially in May as the day temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius. However, the situation was different when the shops were opened on Wednesday.

“We are hopeful of an increase in beer sales in the coming days,” he said, adding that in some areas, customers resorted to panic buying fearing that the shops could be closed if there was an increase in Covid-19 cases. The shopkeepers sold whatever stock that was maintained before closing the shop in March. On their part, the wine shops owners geared up for sales since Tuesday midnight after the announcement from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that liquor shops could open from Wednesday.

