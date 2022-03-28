Hyderabad: Unidentified persons try to break into ATM centre at Madannapet

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons attempted to break into an ATM center located at Madannapet in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, unidentified persons, who had covered their faces with masks, entered into the ATM center of State Bank of India located at Madannapet road and tried to break the cash chest using tools. However, when the alarm installed in the ATM center sounded, the miscreants left the spot.

On information the Madannapet police rushed to the spot and immediately secured the ATM center. The bank officials were informed about it. The police started efforts to identify and track down the persons who were involved in the offence. A case is booked by the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .