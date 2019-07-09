Hyderabad: Unique course on animal protection laws at NALSAR

By | Published: 2:35 pm

Hyderabad: The Animal Law Centre (ALC) at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad in collaboration with the Humane Society International/India (HSI) has launched country’s first academic course on animal protection laws.

The one-year PG Diploma Course will be available on distance-learning mode with a few contact classes every semester. The course is aimed at delivering a strong foundation of animal protection to government officials, animal protection advocates, students from all fields and anyone with an interest in the field animal protection.

The main objective for introducing this course is to equip citizens to handle the practical and contemporary aspects and challenges faced on the ground, with respect to cruelty towards animals, policy development and research as well as litigation in ancillary matters regarding animals.

“The course will provide an opportunity for government officials and common public to understand the gravity behind animal laws and ensure they are equipped to tackle concerns of animal cruelty in the right manner,” said N.G. Jayasimha, honorary director, ALC, NALSAR.Students enrolled for this course will get round the clock access to reading materials, presentations and video lectures on an online platform developed specifically for the course and the last date for admissions is August 10.

For details: https://bit.ly/2S0k46

