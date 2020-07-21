Hyderabad University ranked among the country’s best

By | Published: 2:17 pm

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked among the best universities in the country.

The Week-Hansa research survey for the year 2020 has ranked UoH at fourth position in the country and first among the top multidisciplinary universities in the South.

In a press release on Tuesday, the UoH said it has maintained its position at number four that it got in 2019 and it is among the top 80 multidisciplinary universities of the country that include State, Central, Private and Deemed to be Universities.

“The UoH has been making steady progress; this has been possible only due to the efforts of our faculty, students, alumni and non-teaching employees,” said Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor, UoH.

“We have initiated a few additional quality measures which also helped us to be recognised as an Institution of Eminence. We are working towards improving our position at the national and international level with a focus on providing global standards of education to our people,” he added.

According to the UoH, the Week-Hansa research best universities survey 2020 was conducted by collecting factual information from more than 600 leading universities in India.

Various parameters including age, accreditation, infrastructure and other facilities, faculty, research and academics, student quality, alumni and industry exposure, and placements were used to calculate the factual score.

