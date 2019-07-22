Hyderabad University scholar found dead in bathroom

By | Published: 1:28 pm 1:34 pm

Hyderabad: A research scholar from the University of Hyderabad was found lying dead in the bathroom of her hostel in the campus here on Monday morning.

She is suspected to have died due to ill health, though police are yet to confirm the actual cause of death.

Police sources said Dipika Mahapatra (29) from Odisha was pursuing her Ph.D in the university and was residing in a hostel on the campus.

Police are suspecting she might have collapsed due to some neurological abnormality, though this angle is yet to be confirmed. No external injuries were found.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for postmortem.

The Gachibowli police are investigating.

