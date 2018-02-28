Hyderabad University’s big push to biotech

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad (UoH) is all set to make its foray in encouraging entrepreneurship in the field of biology and biotechnology with the inauguration of a 2,000 sqft bio-Incubator facility on Wednesday.

The new facility, Bio-incubator Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies (BioNEST), supported by the university’s Department of Biotechnology (DBT), will focus on new and emerging technologies that require multidisciplinary inputs in the areas of biology and biotechnology. BioNEST will nurture early stage startups and facilitate the translation of knowledge base into industry-ready products and process.

The facility is expected to bring together high-quality researchers from the university and budding entrepreneurs who will work towards developing solutions in the field of life sciences, biotechnology, healthcare and allied areas. Prospective entrepreneurs will enjoy access to general facilities and instrument of the incubator as well as specialty instruments and facilities at the school of life sciences, according to the university.

The university looks at the facility having a profound impact on the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem of the region, and the campus in particular. The university already has an incubation centre, Technology Business Incubator, which is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs in the field of electronics and IT.

Prof G Padmanaban, eminent bio-scientist and former director of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, will inaugurate BioNEST. Director of Experimental Cancer Therapeutics, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, Prof E Premkumar Reddy; and UoH VC Prof Appa Rao are expected to participate.