Hyderabad: UP teenager impersonates MP on FB to collect money, held

The juvenile allegedly collected information of VIPs across India through social media including their photos and contact numbers

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police caught a 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly creating a fake Facebook profile of a Rajya Sabha MP, impersonating him and collecting money from a youngster for medical aid.

The juvenile allegedly collected information of VIPs across India through social media including their photos and contact numbers.

According to the police, recently, he came across the profile of the MP on Facebook and plotted to use his name to earn easy money. He then created a fake Facebook profile, using which he gained the confidence of a person and collected money twice saying it would be used for medical expenses of his friend’s daughter who was in hospital in Bhopal. The victim had transferred the amount through an e-wallet, police said.

He later realised it was a fake account and approached the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .