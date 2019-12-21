Hyderabad: Usher in New Year with Bollywood Bash 2020

By | Published: 8:57 pm

To usher in the year 2020, Chocolate Boy Group and Taj Krishna have lined up a series of colourful events on December 31. Celebrate the last evening of the year with an exhilarating live performance by Bollywood fame NS Chauhan, DJ performances by DJ Ria and DJ Rahul, a laser light show, flare bar-tending and much more.

Chauhan is a brand name in the music industry with a magnetic voice, who is rocking the international music scene with his hit songs. His ability to combine traditional Punjabi lyrics and heart-pounding beats with his distinct and recognisable vocal style has endeared him to music lovers worldwide.

DJ Ria, the dazzling diva from Delhi, has a teal in her music. She dishes out the most unique and the finest sounds from the diverse realm of electronic music. DJ Rahul, the city’s favourite boy, is king of Bollywood and Telugu film remixes, say the event organisers.

