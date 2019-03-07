Hyderabad: Vaccination goes wrong, infant dies, 31 babies hospitalised

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The vaccination programme at an urban health centre in Nampally went awry, resulting in the death of an infant and hospitalisation of 31 babies on Thursday. The condition of three of the vaccinated children admitted to Niloufer Hospital is stated to be serious.

According to officials, nearly 90 infants were administered Pentavalent vaccine at the urban health centre located in the premises of Area Hospital, Nampally, on Wednesday. The doctors and staff who administered the vaccine handed over tablets to the parents to be given if the child developed fever after vaccination. However, it is alleged that Tramadol tablet was given in place of Paracetamol that is usually given to children after vaccination.

Harikrishna Devari, whose four-month-old son Suriya Swamy is admitted at Niloufer hospital, said the child was given the tablet after mixing in teaspoon of water as advised by the doctor. “Minutes later as the infant started feeling uneasy, we rushed him to a private hospital and today shifted him to Niloufer hospital,” he said.

Another parent, Mohd Abdul Saleem, whose two-year-old daughter Heena Begum is also admitted to the hospital said the doctor asked them to give the tablet if the child develops fever. “Within hours of giving the tablet, the child developed health problems and we rushed her to hospital,” he said.

3 babies serious

A total of 32 babies were admitted to Niloufer Hospital till reports last came in. The hospital had appealed to parents who got the vaccine administered to their children at UHPC Nampally to bring them for a check-up.

Niloufer Hospital superintendent Dr. Murali Krishna said three of the babies are on ventilator. “We have kept the infants under observation and improvement in their condition will be known only after 24 hours,” he said.

“As a general practice, infants on vaccination are given Paracetamol tablet. What tablet was given at the health centre is yet to be ascertained,” he said. As worried parents started thronging the hospital with their children and their family and friends joining in, anxious moments were witnessed in the premises.

Several political leaders, including former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, and ex-MLA Kishan Reddy, and MIM legislator Jaffar Hussain Meraj visited the hospital. As a precautionary measure, teams of police personnel were deployed at the Area Hospital Nampally and Niloufer Hospital.