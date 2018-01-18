Hyderabad varsity’s Satyabrata Rout receives Sangeet Natak Akademi award

By | Published: 6:23 pm 6:26 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. Satyabrata Rout, senior Professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, S N School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad (UoH) received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in the field of Theatre Direction from the President, Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi.

One of the pioneers of ‘Visual Theatre’ in the country, Prof.Rout has authored ‘Scenography: An Indian Perspective’ and has directed number of plays, participated in national and international theatre festivals and conducted theatre workshops across the globe. His production ‘Matte Ekalavya’ (Ekalavya once again) won him with the prestigious Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Award award in 2013 and his recent play ‘Tumhara Vincent’ bagged the best manuscript award by Sahitya Kala Parishad, Delhi in 2015.

Prof. Rout to his credit also has two books ‘On the Crossroad of Theatre’ and ‘Animal Farm’, according to a press release.