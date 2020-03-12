Hyderabad: Vehicle thief held, 2 scooters recovered

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: A vehicle lifter involved in two cases of two wheeler thefts was caught by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Thursday. The police recovered two scooters from him.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught Mohd Sameer alias Ashwaq (46) of Hayathnagar. “Sameer would move around in different localities in the night and commit theft of vehicles parked outside the houses. After stealing the vehicles he would change the number plate and use it,” said the police.

Previously, he was involved in cases of robbery, chain snatching and auto mobile thefts in Jeedimetla, Dundigal, Balanagar and Bowenpally police stations. Sameer along with the property was handed over to the Vanasthalipuram police for further action.

