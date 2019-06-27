Hyderabad: Veteran actor-director Vijaya Nirmala passes away

By | Published: 10:12 am 10:23 am

Hyderabad: Veteran Tollywood actor-director Vijaya Nirmala passed away here on Thursday. Married to superstar Krishna and mother of senior actor Naresh, Vijaya Nirmala began her tryst with the silver screen as a child artiste at the age of 11 years with ‘Panduranga Mahatyam’.

After a successful stint as an actor which included several hits with Krishna, she took to direction and helmed 44 movies to find a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the woman director with most films.

Some of Vijaya Nirmala’s memorable movies include Lankebindelu, Bhogimantalu, Sirimalle Navindi.

