Hyderabad: Victim was being raped for last one year

Hyderabad: The 14-year-old rape victim, who succumbed at Niloufer Hospital early on Wednesday, was facing sexual abuse by the prime suspect Venu Gopal for the last one year, according to the First Information Report of the police.

Admitted to the orphanage in 2015 after the death of her parents, the victim was allegedly sent to a room on the fifth floor by orphanage warder Vijaya and her brother Jayadeep, who lived on the same premises. Venu Gopal would be waiting for her in the room.

According to the FIR, Vijaya used to beat the girl whenever she complained that Venu Gopal was misbehaving with her. Vijaya also threatened her not to reveal about Venu Gopal to anyone.

Lying unconscious

Police said one day, after Venu Gopal left, some of the inmates saw the girl lying unconscious and without clothes. They woke her up and made her wear clothes. She also came to know through her friends that Vijaya had previously harassed another girl in the same manner.

When the lockdown began, the victim, a Class Five student, went to her cousin’s house in New Bowenpally. There she fell sick, after which her cousins took her to a hospital, where doctors after a medical examination advised them to approach the police as she was found to be sexually abused.

The girl’s relatives then took her to the Bowenpally police station where she revealed the trauma she underwent in the orphanage. Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member B Aparna said they came to know that Venu Gopal used to visit the orphanage with food items and cakes on the pretext of celebrating the birthday of girl inmates there.

There were also allegations that Venu Gopal used to give money to Vijaya and her brother during his visits.

