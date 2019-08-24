Hyderabad: Victims of twin blasts want terrorists punished

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: With the scars of the 2007 Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park twin blasts still afresh in their minds, several victims demanded that the State government initiate steps to ensure stern punishment to those involved in the incident.

Two members of banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) — Aniquee Shafique and Ismail Chowdhary — were awarded the death penalty in the case in September 2018. But, this has not yet been executed because of cases pending against them in other States, Syed Raheem, a blast victim, said.

Raheem, a resident of Saraswathi Nagar, lost his left eye in the blast at Gokul Chat in Koti. “We are not sure till how much time it will take to punish the culprits,” he said.

The victims will gather at Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat on Sunday from 8 am to 6 pm to pay tributes to the victims, as part of the 12th anniversary of the twin blasts.

The incident, which took place on August 25, 2007, snuffed out the lives of 43 people and left over 50 injured. Shafique and Chowdhary got the death sentence, while another person, Tariq Anjum, was given life term. Three others, Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal and Amir Reza Khan, are at large and reportedly taking shelter in Pakistan.

The Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell of the Telangana Police probed the case and filed three charge-sheets against the IM terrorists.

