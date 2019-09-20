Hyderabad: Virinchi Hospital collaborates with RRI New York

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Hyderabad: Virinchi Hospital, Hyderabad, on Friday announced its collaboration with Renal Research Institute (RRI), New York, to offer various treatment modalities for patients with chronic kidney ailments. As part of the collaboration, both the institutions will now offer allo- haemodialysis, a relatively new and novel concept for treatment for kidney patients who were dependent on dialysis.

According to senior kidney transplant surgeon of Virinchi Hospitals, Dr K S Nayak, allo-haemodialysis, is a modality where the patient’s blood flows in the dialyser counter-current to the blood of a healthy persons, who is termed as ‘buddy’.

“Fluid and toxins transferred from the patient to the buddy are excreted by the buddy’s healthy kidneys. It is envisioned that, for example, a child with acute kidney failure could be treated by relatives who serve as buddies. AlloHD could be delivered also at home, avoiding the costs of building and operating conventional dialysis centers,” Dr Nayak said.

According to Dr Nayak, the collaboration with RRI will be the beginning of many ground breaking inventions aimed at providing new and affordable treatments for kidney failure.

