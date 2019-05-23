Hyderabad: ‘Vishwasya’ to be conducted on May 26

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: British Council, Hyderabad in partnership with The Good Talk Factory (TGTF) is hosting – Vishwasya, an open mic discussion at SL Jubilee, Road No 36, Jubilee Hills on May 26 from 2.30 pm onwards.

Vishwasya is the TGTF’s 4th city edition and is themed to inspire confidence among audience.

This is one of the many open mic discussions organised by the Good Talk Factory that have been designed to enhance and re-define the values of human interactions, according to a press release.

Human interactions are vital in inspiring people and building relations, the press release said while describing TGTF as a platform that aims to bring back the lost values of common human interactions and empower the unheard heroes and heroines to share their stories with a larger audience.

The programme aims to create a positive change by giving voice to the common people, who are otherwise unheard. An individual can share his/her real-life experience via talks, discussions, music gigs, poetry, or through any other performing art that he/she feels comfortable in, the release added.

Interested participants for registrations can contact Ph no – 8897741114.