Hyderabad: Visitors throng Numaish on weekend

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: A week into its 46 days run, the 78th All India Industrial Exhibition at Nampally drew huge crowd with visitors in large numbers thronging Numaish on the weekend.

On Saturday, festive mood prevailed at the Numaish campus with families in large numbers coming in for a look at various stalls from across the country. While the shopping areas started to get crowded with each passing day, the leisure spaces in the form of giant wheel and a host of other play options attracted patronage not only from the kids but also the grown-ups.

Sunday evening also saw the number of visitors increase at the exhibition which has on offer a wide and varied shopping choices right from kitchen utensils to floral arrangements to carpets and electronic goods.

A total of 2,600 stalls have been allotted for the industrial exhibition of which some are not yet in place. Members of the Exhibition Society said around 300 stalls were in the process of being set up and opened for visitors by January 10. The delay, they said, was due to the non-availability of carpenters.

An exclusive day for women visitors was also organised on Friday. “We are expecting a sharp rise in number of visitors in next few days,” said Exhibition Society secretary, Dr NVN Charyulu.