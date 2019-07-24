Hyderabad: VK Singh not likely to resign

By | Published: 1:39 am

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer VK Singh, who has been recently posted as Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchasing cleared the air over reports of his resignation, terming it as mere rumour.

“I have worked sincerely throughout my career caring little about the posting. I delivered my best wherever I was posted. Let me make it clear I am not hungry for any official posting,” he said.

Singh who was previously Director General (Prisons) was transferred to the current post earlier this month. Following the transfer, there were reports of Singh being unhappy with the ‘loopline’ posting, which the official denied on Wednesday.

He said he felt proud in making Telangana prisons a role model in the country with the initiatives now being emulated by other States as well. “Anand Ashram started during my tenure helped 15,000 beggars get a meaning to their lives. Similarly the financial assistance for prisoners reformed them in true sense,” he said.

In the new assignment, Singh said he would start actively participating in making ‘Bangaru Telangana’ a reality by taking up social programmes of the government.

‘I want to pay back to the society what I received from it. I have a dream to improve Telangana State like i improved jails by actively participating in Swachh Bharat, Swachh Hyderabad, Haritha Haram and other programmes,” he said.

