Hyderabad: Wakf Board to clear encroachment at Moula Ali

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board will shortly be clearing encroachments from the properties of the Koh-e-Moula Ali Dargah at Malkajgiri.

A team of the TS Wakf Board led by chairman, Mohammed Saleem and incharge chief executive officer, Mohd Qasim along with officials of revenue, Wakf and police inspected the area on Thursday.

After visiting the shrine, Mohd Saleem said the total extent of the Wakf land of Koh-e-Moula Ali was around 232 acres and a caretaker was found selling the land without the permission of the Board.

“Action will be initiated against the caretaker and others who are selling off the Wakf land without permission. During inspection we found construction activity at a location and immediately stopped it. A complaint is being made to the police,” he said.

The team later visited the Maqbara Mahalakkha Bai Chanda, the Eidgah and nearby graveyard and asked the authorities to remove the encroachments. Few persons were found using the graveyard for keeping horses at the place.

The Wakf officials later visited the Dargah of Hazrath Mir Mahmood sahab and asked revenue officials to clear the encroachments from the property. “A high level meeting with the revenue officials, police and Wakf board will be called and measures to protect the wakf properties will be discussed. We will not allow the Wakf land to be encroached,” he said.

