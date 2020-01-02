Hyderabad: War of words between actors Chiranjeevi, Rajasekhar

By | Published: 4:38 pm

Hyderabad: A programme to release a diary of the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) here on Thursday witnessed unsavoury scenes after actor Rajasekhar stoked a controversy by talking out against veteran actor Chiranjeevi.

Chiranjeevi, in his speech, had said that differences of opinion between MAA members and the movie fraternity should be sorted out amicably, without washing dirty linen in the public. Telugu cinema was like a family, with internal matters best being kept within the family, he said.

However, the association’s’ executive vice-president Rajasekhar, who took the mike from writer Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, and raised his voice against what the megastar had said. He also said the problems he was facing in MAA had created tensions, even leading to a car accident he was involved in. What was wrong in speaking out about issues was his point.

However, the manner in which Rajasekhar spoke did not go down too well with the others, who felt he had unnecessarily blown issues out of proportion. His stomping off from the venue too made things worse, with Chiranjeevi saying this was a preplanned attempt to disrupt proceedings and suggested that the disciplinary committee take action against Rajasekhar.

Rajasekhar’s wife and MAA general secretary Jeevitha later apologized to Chiranjeevi on behalf of her husband.

