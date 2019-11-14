Hyderabad warms up for chilly winter

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: It is the time to switch off the air conditioners and take out the blankets in Hyderabad. Winter is making a slow entry into the city, with the night and day temperatures gradually dipping. Minimum temperatures, according to weather officials, have started to dip below 18 degree Celsius, plummeting by five degrees in the last six days, thus indicating the transition to winter.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the city on November 8 was 22.8 degree Celsius, which dropped to 17.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

This was a drop of 2.6 degree Celsius from the 20.2 degree Celsius recorded on Tuesday.

“Winter will slowly pick up from now onwards, with the weather to have partly cloudy sky with haze,” an IMD official said. If weather conditions over the last one decade in November as per IMD are taken into account, the average minimum temperature goes below 15 degree Celsius, up to 12 degree Celsius as well at times.

K Nagarathna, Director, IMD regional centre, Hyderabad said that though temperatures are dropping in the month, winter would peak during December and January. Meanwhile, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Rajendranagar recorded the lowest temperature at 15 degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, followed by Pashamylaram (15.2 degree Celsius), Subhash Nagar (15.2 degree Celsius) and BHEL (15.5 degree Celsius).

The IMD forecast says the maximum and minimum temperatures would hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius respectively in the next two days, while TSDPS suggests that the weather conditions in the city would mainly be dry for the next three days.

