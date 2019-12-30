Hyderabad: Watch out for seasonal influenza

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Making New Year resolutions related to personal health is the most common exercise that many plan and decided to follow. However, quite often, many fail to draw attention towards making similar resolutions against seasonal ailments.

There are just a few days left for the advent of New Year and January, a month which over the years is known to trigger large number of cases of seasonal influenza throughout the country. Surveillance specialists in Hyderabad point out that this year too, they are expecting a spurt in cases of seasonal influenza.

“It is definitely not easy to avoid getting common cold or swine flu in winter. However, what individuals can do is, take basic precautions to avoid such ailments. Persons who already have cold, better avoid visiting public places and immediately meet a doctor if high fever persists for more than three to four days,” advises seasonal diseases expert and Superintendent of Fever Hospital Dr K Shankar.

Seasonal ailments in Hyderabad

The city had a pretty tough experience with seasonal ailments in 2019 when large number of cases of viral fevers, dengue and chikungunya were reported between June and September. For the past few years, January is known to trigger seasonal ailments, especially upper respiratory tract infections like asthma, allergies and seasonal influenza, disease surveillance experts said.

In fact, the National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCDC) and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and local disease surveillance specialists on multiple occasions said that seasonal influenza would see a spurt in January to March and later in post-monsoon season ie, between August and October in Hyderabad.

NCDC recommendations

The NCDC in its seasonal diseases report on influenza has said that the ailment is widespread in urban and semi-urban regions and of late has not even spared rural areas. Among closed populations, the attack rates have been higher in places like army barracks or institutions (which was the case a few years ago when influenza broke out in the police academy), college hostels (last year in NALSAR campus), schools, religious congregations or gatherings.

Other places that are high risk zones include residential hostels of schools, passenger aircrafts, ships etc because it transmits from one individual to another by droplets of moisture expelled from sneezing, coughing or even talking, NCDC in its H1N1 advisory said.

Vaccination

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends vaccination of high risk groups with seasonal influenza vaccine. Vaccination is an important tool to prevent infection and severe outcomes caused by influenza viruses.

Over the years, evidence has been established through research globally on the protection provided by Seasonal Influenza Vaccine, in particular for those at higher risk. It helps protect women during pregnancy and their babies up to six months and among vaccinated, reduction in influenza related hospitalisations across all age groups, is expected.

Based on epidemiological evidence, WHO and ICMR recommend that priority should be given to health care workers in hospitals. Vaccines are also recommended for persons with chronic illness such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, diseases of heart, liver and kidney, blood disorders, diabetes and cancer. Children with asthma, neuro developmental condition like cerebral palsy, epilepsy stroke, blood disorders like sickle cell disease, diabetes, metabolic disorder, all immune compromised children.

How effective is the vaccine?

Influenza vaccination is most effective when circulating viruses are well-matched with vaccine viruses. Even with appropriate matching, efficacy of vaccine may be about 70 per cent to 80 per cent, according to NCDC officials. Hence, vaccine should not give a false sense of security.

Considering the risk perspective, the modalities of infection prevention and control practices like personal hygiene, frequent washing of hands, respiratory etiquettes and airborne precautions (in hospital settings or domiciliary care settings) should be strictly adhered to. The available vaccine takes about 2-3 weeks for development of immunity.

