Hyderabad Water Board allays fears on drinking water scarcity

By | Published: 12:35 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Assuring that there will be no drinking water problem during the current summer season in the State Capital, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Managing Director M. Dana Kishore said that the board was prepared to meet any additional requirement.

During a review meeting here on Friday, the Dana Kishore said that at present 400 million gallon litres of water is being supplied to the city every day.

Also read Water board to spend Rs 100 cr for drinking water supply

“If required, during peak summer, we are prepared to supply additional 25 million gallon litres a day,” said Mr. Kishore.

There is sufficient water available to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water requirement and measures are being planned to avoid any issues in the water supply, the top Water Board official assured.

Accordingly, he directed the General Managers to prepare action plans and submit the same by next Thursday. Special officers will be appointed to monitor the summer action plan to avoid any inconvenience to consumers, he informed.

Instructions were issued to officials to do away with the supply of water through tankers and ensure the supplies through taps. “All measures should be taken to commence water supply through taps in basthis by this month end,” said Dana Kishore said, adding that supplying water through taps will help the board in reducing the expenditure.

Focusing on sewerage lines, the Managing Director said super sucker machines will be introduced shortly and this will help in curbing water contamination.

He directed the operations and maintenance to focus on improving revenue collection and disconnect water connections for domestic consumers, who fail to pay their bills.

“Water tanker supply should also be suspended for commercial consumers, whose connections were disconnected for failing to pay their bills,” he said.

It is mandatory for commercial establishments to construct rain water harvesting pits. From April 1, additional tanker charges will be collected from such establishments in case they fail to construct the pits. A three-member committee is being constituted to monitor these operations, he added.