Hyderabad Water Board to focus on underground drainage

Hyderabad: After completing major components of the Rs 1,900 crore HUDCO project for water supply in peripheral municipalities, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is now focusing on the underground drainage system in these municipalities that were clubbed with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Complimenting the HMWSSB for completing the major components of HUDCO project well in advance, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for drainage systems in peripheral municipalities. “Once the DPR is prepared, the drainage works will commence from next year,” Rao said.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating seven reservoirs constructed under the HUDCO Project at Sahebnagar, near BN Reddy Colony and other areas on Friday. The remaining five reservoirs in LB Nagar will be completed by March this year.

HMWSSB has been given the responsibility of supplying water supply to 174 villages and panchayats within ORR at a cost of Rs 700 crore, the Minister said and added that all key issues in LB Nagar would be addressed shortly. As River Musi flows predominantly in Nagole areas, tenders would be invited for beautification of the river by the Musi River Front Development Corporation. Similarly, Metro Rail operations to LB Nagar would commence by June 2 this year, he said.

Regarding the land registration issues in few areas, the Minister said he was aware of the issue in areas such as Hastinapuram, Fathullaguda, Hayathnagar and few others. A special meeting will be convened with Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Ali on January 11 or 12 along with representatives of colony associations, corporators and officials to work out a permanent solution, he added.