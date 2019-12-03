Hyderabad: Water Board lineman attacked, complaint lodged

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad; A lineman working with Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) was allegedly attacked by two persons and a police complaint has been lodged against the attack in Chandanagar police station.

As part of his regular duty, Mohd Iqbal was opening the valves for supply of water on Monday. Srinu and Nitin allegedly abused and attacked Iqbal complaining that he was releasing water into their area. Following the incident, HMWSSB officials lodged a complaint against the duo, said a press release.