Hyderabad Water board to treat additional 100 MLD

By | Published: 11:10 pm 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: After taking over the maintenance of sewerage network in the peripheral municipalities, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is now planning to treat additional 100 MLD (Million Litres per Day) in addition to the existing 770 MLD capacity in the city.

To this effect, HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore visited the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Nagole here on Monday to explore the possibilities of treating additional 100 MLD in the HMWSSB limits.

While, most other cities are equipped to treat only 20 to 30 per cent sewerage generated, HMWSSB was treating nearly 43 per cent in the city. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, nearly 1781 MLD of sewerage is generated and about 770 MLD is treated through the STPs of the HMWS&SB, he said.

The STP at Nagole treats 172 MLD and instructions were issued to officials to increase the treatment capacity by additional 10 per cent. They were directed to divert the sewerage from LB Nagar, Amberpet and Nagole to the STP at Nagole and prepare plans for treating another 20 MLD.

Noticing accumulation of trash and silt at the reactors in the STPs, Kishore instructed them to clear the silt accumulated at all 16 reactors by taking up works at each location for 10 days. He also directed them to set up surveillance cameras at all the STPs to facilitate online monitoring, said a press release.

