Hyderabad West Zone police conduct area domination march

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone police conducted an area domination march in Masab Tank and First Lancer Road areas here on Friday morning.

About 200 police personnel from the entire zone took part in the march which was led by West Zone DCP A Venkateshwar Rao. Assistant Commissioners, Inspectors and other officials also participated in the march which started from Khaja Mansion, Humayun Nagar and went up to First Lancer Road area in Banjara Hills limits.

“This is a usual practice to create a sense of security among residents of the area,” the DCP said.

The DCP also warned history sheeters in the zone to mend their ways or to face consequences and also warned those indulging in criminal activities and said that they would be booked under the Preventive Detention Act.

It was just couple of days ago, that Sharfuddin, a car mechanic was murdered in broad daylight in Humayun Nagar. There was a protest by his family and relatives at Humayun Nagar and Banjara Hills on Thursday, demanding action against a history sheeter who was allegedly involved in the murder.