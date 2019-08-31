Hyderabad will be medical devices hub soon: KTR

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:27 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday welcomed Surat-based medical devices manufacturer Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT), which is a leading manufacturer of coronary stents, to Telangana State. The company will be opening Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility at Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur on Sunday. He was delighted that Hyderabad will be an important hub for medical devices soon.

SMT chairman Dhirajlal Kotadia and managing director Bhargav Kotadia, called on Rama Rao at his office on Saturday and explained about their plans to establish the medical devices manufacturing unit which was proposed during the latter’s term as Minister of IT and Industries.

The Rs 250 crore-project will be creating more than 2,000 jobs as well as reduce dependence on importing besides lower the cost of important medical products. The unit is expected to commence its operations from next financial year and will have a manufacturing capacity of more than 1.25 million stents per annum, which will make it Asia’s largest stent manufacturing unit.

