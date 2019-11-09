Hyderabad win a thriller against Punjab

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad started their campaign on a winning note with a narrow two-run win by VJD method over Punjab in the Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at GSSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh on Friday.

Asked to bat, in-form opener Tanmay Agarwal (42) and skipper Ambati Rayudu (34) provided a solid start, adding 61 runs for the first wicket for Hyderabad. Akshath Reddy, who walked in at number three, was at his attacking best and slammed four sixes before falling to Punjab’s pick of the bowler Sandeep Sharma (3/11) after making 47.

However, Hyderabad lost wickets aplenty in search for quick runs in the last two overs and finished at 149/7 in 20 overs.

With the rain coming into play, the target for Punjab was revised to 100 runs from 14 overs.

Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan bowled a tight spell, giving away just 11 runs in his three overs to make the chase difficult for Punjab. Hosts batsmen failed to catch up with the required run-rate and finished at 97/4 in 14 overs. Young Shubhman Gill top-scored for the losing side with 48 runs from 42 deliveries. Hyderabad will next meet Railways on Saturday.

