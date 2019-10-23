Hyderabad: WIN Vision distributes preventive glasses this Diwali

By | Published: 7:15 pm

The festival of lights is around the corner and a lot of preparations in terms of eateries, dresses, decorations, lamps, crackers and devotional items are made with great enthusiasm. But with festive preparations, we should also focus on our safety.

Diwali is a cheerful, but equally dangerous festival as crackers like bombs might burn our skin or might damage our eyes. Bringing a solution to this problem is Win Vision by distributing free protective glasses to be worn during lighting the crackers.

“Eyes are prone to irreparable damage when a small part of the cracker or even any stone enters the eye because of the explosion. These small particles may damage the eyes and even lead to cataract. So, by wearing these glasses one can prevent these particles from entering the eye,” says Ratnam Choudary, chairman, Win Vision Eye Hospitals.

The initiative was started during Diwali last year and had received great response from the public. “The idea basically is to create awareness about the damages that can be caused to the eyes,” says Ratnam.

The initiative witnessed distribution of around 6,000 glasses last year and aims to distribute around the same number of glasses this year as well. “For the coming year, we have planned to collaborate with the crackers sellers so people buying crackers can also take these glasses. So this will create awareness to a larger society,” shares Ratnam about his future plans.

These temporary glasses will be distributed from October 25 onwards at large cracker sale market areas in the city free of cost. So use preventive measure like these glasses this Diwali to keep the lights of your eyesight bright and healthy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter