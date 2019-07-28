Hyderabad: Winger bus rams into five people kills one, driver on the run

By | Published: 4:01 pm

Hyderabad: A home guard was killed and four others were injured when a Tata Winger bus rammed into them on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Prabhakar working with the Begumpet Traffic police station was performing duty at P&T junction when the bus rammed into him. Four other persons who were travelling in cars sustained injuries. Few vehicles were damaged in the accident.

The home guard who sustained injuries was rushed to a private hospital at Minister’s Road where doctors pronounced him dead.

A case is registered by the Begumpet police and efforts are on to nab the driver.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .