Hyderabad witnesses 200 mm excess rainfall

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The capital city has recorded a staggering 200mm of excess rainfall, above the normal rainfall that it usually receives during the period from June 1 to August 19, and the monsoon is still a far way from being over.

The rainfall has been such that in the last one week, from August 13 to 19, Hyderabad recorded 128 mm of rainfall, taking the cumulative rainfall in this monsoon to 540.9 mm.

According to the India Meteorological Department, all the three districts in Greater Hyderabad – Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri – have recorded excess rainfall this monsoon.

For a normal rainfall of 340 mm between June 1 and August 19, Hyderabad has so far recorded 540.9 mm while Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded 467.5 mm and 491.3 mm respectively.

On Wednesday, several parts of the city including Saroornagar, Keesara, Kapra, Uppal, Marredpally and Balanagar witnessed normal rainfall. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 26 mm was recorded at Charminar while across the State, the highest was at Asifabad at 165.6 mm.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society said light to moderate rains were expected in Hyderabad in the next three days.

Meanwhile, a weather warning from the IMD said heavy to very heavy rain was ‘very likely’ to occur at several places across Telangana with the possibility of water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas.

More weather stations in city

Hyderabad: For disseminating accurate data on temperature and rainfall, the IMD, Hyderabad is planning to set up around 40 automatic weather stations (AWS) in the Greater Hyderabad region.

These weather stations were initially planned to be established in this monsoon. However, the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the project, wit the IMD now hoping to set up the AWS by this year end.

At present, the IMD has only two weather stations in the city at Begumpet and Golconda. Overall, the State has 12 AWS including at Hanamkonda, Medak, Adilabad, Bhadrachalam and Ramagundam, which provide data on temperature, humidity and rainfall.

K Nagaratna, Director, IMD, Hyderabad said they were searching for new locations to add additional AWS to the existing network. “Apart from AWS, there are automated rain gauge systems in some parts, which only have rainfall recordings,” she said.

The new AWS would come up with higher standards than previous ones at a cost of Rs 5 lakh each, Nagaratna said, adding that they would revive existing AWS too and take up necessary repairs as per requirement.

Last year, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) added around 100 new weather stations in the city to give comprehensive local weather forecasts, real time data on various parameters such as temperature, humidity, wind speed and its direction.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .