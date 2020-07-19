Hyderabad woman approaches police alleging ‘Talaaq’ over phone

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: A woman has approached the LB Nagar police alleging her husband had divorced her pronouncing talaaq over the phone.

The woman, a resident of LB Nagar was married in 2017 and the family lived at Rajendranagar. However, a few months into marriage, there were issues between them following which the woman had then approached the police and complained of harassment and demands for additional dowry. A case was booked at the women police station.

“On May 23, my husband called me over the phone and pronounced ‘talaaq’ thrice,” she said in her complaint to the police. She further stated that she was being harassed and tortured for additional dowry since the time of marriage and as she failed to bring the money, her husband pronounced talaaq and divorced.

The woman initially approached the Vanasthalipuram police and later on grounds of jurisdiction, the case was transferred to LB Nagar police station.

The LB Nagar police booked a case under the Protection of Rights on Marriage Act and are investigating.

