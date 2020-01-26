Hyderabad woman awarded Strathfield Citizen of the Year 2020

By | Published: 12:27 pm

Hyderabad: Strathfield Citizen of the Year 2020 is awarded to Mrs Sandhya Reddy this year to a resident who typifies the “Australian” way. She is the first Indian origin woman achieved this Australian honourable award to make Australian Indians to be proud.

For this award Nominees are judged on a number of criteria, including whether contribution was outstanding, voluntary, beneficial to the community and environment and/or of significant personal effort. A number of other criteria will also apply.

Reddy was given the awarded as she helps the newest members of the community by assisting those that have just arrived into the country and help them navigate their way around the Australian landscape, by providing guidance, information and support around enrolling into local schools, accessing the benefits that the council offers to ensure a positive experience to our newest constituents.

Reddy finds time to be involved in community activities such as Clean Up Australia Day, Share the Dignity Campaign, Blood Donation camps, World Vision and organising Chess Tournaments at local public schools.

Also her younger son Nikhil Reddy was 2017 Australian Chess junior champion.

She is also an active member of the Strathfield State Emergency Services and is currently assisting in manning the Bushfire Information Line and undertaking jobs as directed by the Strathfield SES unit.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .