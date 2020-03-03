Hyderabad: Woman blackmails former classmate; held

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police arrested a woman on charges of harassing her former classmate online on Monday. The arrested woman, identified as S Deepika (27), a house wife from S F Colony, Vanasthalipuram, allegedly sent messages to her former classmate on Instagram and tried to extort money.

According to the police, Deepika created fake Instagram account of the victim and sent abusive messages and started blackmailing by posting the latter’s private pictures. She extorted Rs 2 lakh from the victim.

Based on a complaint, the Cybercrime police booked a case and with the help of technical evidence, Deepika was identified and subsequently arrested. She was produced before the court and further remanded in judicial custody.

