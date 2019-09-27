Hyderabad: Woman drugged, gang-raped in Pahadishareef

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly drugged, confined in a room and gang-raped by four unidentified persons at a poultry farm in Pahadishareef.

The victim, a native of Nagar Kurnool, along with her husband and children, had migrated to Maheshwaram recently and both were working at a poultry farm owned by one Prasad Reddy.

According to the victim, in the early hours on last Thursday, Reddy came in a car to their house and picked up her and her husband, and took them to the poultry farm on the pretext of work.

There, while the victim was confined in one room, her husband was kept in another. She was allegedly drugged and raped by four unidentified persons.

“When she raised an alarm, they beat her with a belt and kicked her. She was raped for two days and on the third day, she was kept with her husband. She was drugged and sexually exploited,” police quoted her complaint on Thursday.

The gang also abused her based on her caste, she alleged.The victim further said she could not identify the gang and named her employer Prasad Reddy saying they were his friends. The Pahadishareef police are investigating. The victim was sent for a medical examination to hospital.

