Hyderabad: Woman falls in elevator pit, dies

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman died after falling into an elevator pit at Hussaini Alam in the city. Rubeena Bibi, who worked as a domestic help in Zehra Apartment, took the lift to reach the fourth floor. But, it got stuck between the second and third floor due to an outage.

“The flat owner and a few others tried to pull Rubina out of the lift. They put a chair on the second floor and asked her to step on it. While doing so, she slipped and fell into the elevator pit. She was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced her dead,” Kotwal Ramesh, Station House Officer (Hussaini Alam), said. A case was registered under Section 174 of the CrPC.

