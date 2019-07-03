Hyderabad: Woman falls to death from fifth floor

By | Published: 10:45 am

Hyderabad: A 38 year-old woman died after falling from the terrace of her apartment at Saroornagar late on Tuesday night. Sreelekha, 38, who stayed at an apartment in Huda colony in Kothapet, fell from the fifth floor of the building and died.

The residents said that they heard a loud thud in the apartment and came out to find the woman lying in a pool of blood. The police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary and took up investigation. Police suspect she might have jumped and committed suicide.

