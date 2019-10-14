Hyderabad: Woman falls under train, crushed to death

By | Published: 2:52 pm

Hyderabad: A woman died after she accidentally slipped and fell under a moving train at Lingampalli Railway station here on Monday.

The victim, Pushpita Shah, 20, from Vijayawada was trying to board Amaravati Express when the mishap occurred.

The Railway police are investigating. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

