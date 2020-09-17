Hyderabad: Woman found dead in home, husband absconding

According to the police, Asma Begum lived with her husband Khaja Mohiuddin, who was into an electrical appliances business, and their three children.

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was found murdered, reportedly by her husband, in their house in Alinagar in Shahalibanda on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Asma Begum lived with her husband Khaja Mohiuddin, who was into an electrical appliances business, and their three children.

“Her parents have alleged that she was killed by Mohiuddin and her in-laws. A case under Section 302 of IPC has been registered and investigation is on,” said MA Majid, ACP (Falaknuma).

Police suspect that she was strangulated to death. The ACP said the actual cause of death would be known once the autopsy report came and when Mohiuddin, who has gone absconding, was nabbed.

