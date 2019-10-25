Hyderabad: Woman found hanging in house

By | Published: 1:23 pm

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her house in Gazi-e-Millat Colony in Chandrayangutta here on Thursday late night.

The woman Parveen Begum( 33), a homemaker, is suspected to have been depressed over family problems and ended her life.

She hanged herself from the ceiling in her bedroom. No suicide note was found.

The Chandrayangutta police booked a case and took up investigation. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue.

