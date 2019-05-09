Hyderabad: Woman hangs self after friend’s suicide

By | Published: 12:44 pm 1:07 pm

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old woman hanged herself to death at a hostel in Punjagutta on Wednesday night. She was depressed after the recent suicide of a friend, police said.

According to the police, Riya Sharma alias Pooja stayed at Annupamma Deluxe Hostel in Punjagutta. On Wednesday night around 10.30 pm, the Punjagutta police received a call from hostel alerting them about the incident.

Pooja reportedly slipped into depression after her friend ended his life by hanging at Balkampet in SR Nagar recently.

More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your conta