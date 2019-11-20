Hyderabad: Woman held for claiming false LIC life insurance

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Sultan Bazaar police on Wednesday arrested a woman who was wanted for allegedly cheating Life Insurance Corporation. The case was registered in 2017 following a complaint by the LIC officials.

According to the police, Usha Rani, along with her husband Ravi Sankar Sarma had submitted a death certificate of her husband obtained fraudulently and submitted at the LIC office in Sultan Bazaar to claim life insurance. Based on the certificate the LIC released a claim of Rs 14,15,736 to Usha Rani.

“Usharani and her husband had obtained the death certificate issued in the name of the latter with the help of few employees of the revenue department and an LIC agent,” said the Inspector. While Ravi Sankar and other suspects were arrested in January 2018, the police arrested Usha Rani, who was absconding, on Wednesday. She was produced before the court and remanded.

