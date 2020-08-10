Hyderabad: Woman jumps to death along with infant daughter

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Hyderabad: A woman allegedly jumped to death along with her eight-month-old daughter from a multi-storied building at Ramanthapur in Uppal here on Monday evening. Police suspect family disputes led to the incident.

The victims were identified as Mary Margaret (38), a homemaker and her daughter Blessy Akshitha. A native of Tangutur village in Kurnool of Andhra Pradesh, Margaret was married to Simon Prabhakar in 2017. They were living in an apartment in Srinivasapuram here. According to the police, Margaret had frequent fights with her husband and was visibly depressed for the last few days.

Police said she was suspected to have first thrown her daughter from the terrace of the apartment on the fourth floor and then jumped herself. Both died on the spot, police said.

The bodies were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy while the Uppal police have registered a case and are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .