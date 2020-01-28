Hyderabad: Woman killed in road accident at Punjagutta

By | Published: 11:12 am

Hyderabad: A woman private employee died after her two wheeler was reportedly hit by a bus.

The woman identified as Sai Deepika was going on an Activa from Punjagutta towards Yousufguda when the accident took place.

A TSRTC bus belonging to Kondapur depot hit the two wheeler near Andhra Bank. The woman died on the spot. The police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary and registered a case against the driver of the bus.

More details awaited.

