Hyderabad: Woman killed in road accident at Punjagutta

Hyderabad: A woman private employee died after her two wheeler was reportedly hit by a bus.
The woman identified as Sai Deepika was going on an Activa from Punjagutta towards Yousufguda when the accident took place.
A TSRTC bus belonging to Kondapur depot hit the two wheeler near Andhra Bank. The woman died on the spot. The police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary and registered a case against the driver of the bus.
More details awaited.
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter