Hyderabad: Woman questioned in techie’s murder

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally Housing Board Colony police had questioned a woman in connection with the murder of software developer Satish Babu, whose body was found on Friday. The woman, according to police sources, was a mutual friend of Satish and the prime suspect Hemanth.

The woman had first become friends with Satish and joined his company Myla Soft Institute. She met his business partner Hemanth there and both became friends soon. They started moving closely and were reportedly in a relationship too. Recently, she was seen distancing herself from Hemanth and moving closely with Satish. Neighbours in the colony informed the KPHB police that they had seen a woman coming to Hemanth’s house a day before the murder took place, following which she was identified and called in for questioning.

“We are also probing if the business partners had any disputes over her. However, nothing has been ascertained yet. More details will be revealed during further investigation,” police said, adding that the woman’s statement was recorded.

Meanwhile four special teams are on a search to nab Hemanth, who, according to the police, had accompanied Satish’s wife Prashanthi and his friends pretending to help them in searching for Satish after he went missing on Wednesday. However, a day later, he was not to be seen and on Friday, Satish’s body was in Hemanth’s house in KPHB.